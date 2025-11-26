India's First Fully Mobile, AI-Enabled Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle Launched

In a significant upgrade to India's border defense strategy, Indrajaal Drone Defence today announced the launch of the 'Indrajaal Ranger', the nation's first Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle (ADPV).

This groundbreaking, fully mobile, and AI-enabled counter-drone system is engineered to detect, track, and neutralise hostile drones while actively in motion, addressing a critical vulnerability in national security.

The 'Ranger' is a purpose-built combat vehicle designed to break away from traditional, stationary anti-drone solutions. Its core capability lies in delivering on-the-move drone detection, real-time patrolling, and instantaneous interception-a necessity driven by the increasing sophistication of cross-border threats.

The company's urgency in developing the ADPV was amplified by recent national security incidents that showcased drones as a primary channel for illegal activities.

Incidents involving ISI-linked weapon smuggling deep into Indian territory and the consistent neutralisation of hundreds of Pakistani drones this year, which serve as the main transport for India's massive Rs 3-lakh-crore drug-trafficking network, made the need for a fast, mobile response undeniable.

Indrajaal CEO and Founder, Kiran Raju, emphasised the mission behind the innovation, pointing out that "each drone neutralised translates to lives protected and India's internal security strengthened. This is our primary mission at Indrajaal-to defend freedom."

The ADPV claims to offer seamless, dynamic coverage across sensitive areas including border roads, canals, agricultural belts, critical infrastructure, and dense urban pockets. Its key capabilities include autonomous threat assessment through its embedded AI and the ability to instantly intercept and neutralise targets.

Speaking at the launch event, Guest of Honour, Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey (Retd), PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM, praised the innovation.

"India's youth deserve a safer nation, free from the shadow of international crime networks," said Lt General Pandey. "Technologies like the Anti-Drone Patrol Vehicle are not just machines, they are shields protecting our children, our farmers, and our future. With this new Ranger launch, the country and the brave men guarding our borders will be truly grateful for such a transformative contribution."

The Indrajaal Ranger is expected to deliver a transformative layer of national security. By cutting off logistical supply routes and financial channels for criminal operations, it significantly weakens recruitment pipelines of smuggling and extremist networks, restoring a sense of safety and dignity to vulnerable border communities.

Indrajaal is India's pioneering autonomous Counter-UAS and air-defence technology company. Its proprietary autonomy engine, SkyOS, fuses multi-sensor intelligence and real-time decision-making into a unified C5ISRT framework.

This allows the company to create dynamic "security domes" that protect complex environments like airports, refineries, and military formations at an unprecedented scale. This is already operational, Kiran Raju told NDTV.

The company has already achieved operational success and is uniquely positioned for national-level rollouts, having received ARDTC certification for deploying Counter-UAS systems.