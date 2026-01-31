Indore's Viral "Dancing Cop" Demoted After Woman's Allegations

Ranjeet Singh, the traffic policeman celebrated nationwide as India's "Dancing Cop," has hit a jarring pause in his once-viral journey. The Indore Police have withdrawn his acting charge as Head Constable and reverted him to the rank of Constable following departmental action in a case triggered by allegations made by a woman from Mumbai.

Acting Head Constable Ranjeet Singh, currently posted at the Rakshit Kendra, was removed from field duty and shifted to the reserve line after the complaint surfaced.

According to sources, the complainant alleged that Ranjeet Singh engaged in obscene chatting and asked her to meet him in Indore. While the investigation continues, the police department has moved swiftly on the administrative front, withdrawing his acting promotion pending further findings.

The development has caused a stir in both social media and the policing community. Ranjeet Singh rose to national and even international fame for transforming traffic control into performance art. His Michael Jackson-style moonwalks, rhythmic hand signals, and dance-infused moves at Indore's busiest intersections earned him millions of followers on Facebook and Instagram, frequent TV appearances, and deployments to manage traffic in other states.

In earlier interviews with NDTV, Ranjeet traced the origins of his style to a moment of grief and anger on duty, an episode that unexpectedly evolved into a method that kept traffic moving and tempers cool. Over a 25-year career, he amassed more than 150 awards and honors, including recognition for traffic management in India's cleanest city, and even trained fellow officers.