Watch: Dancing MBA Student Manages Traffic In Indore

Shubhi Jain has been asking riders to wear helmets by breaking into quirky dance moves.

A 23-year-old MBA student has been dancing away to make sure riders follow traffic rules on some of the busiest roads of Indore.

Inspired by 'moonwalking' traffic policeman Ranjit Singh, Shubhi Jain, who hails from Bina in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, has been asking riders to wear helmets and seat belts by breaking into some quirky dance moves.

Videos of the Pune-based MBA student, who has come to the city for a 15-day internship, have gone viral on social media. A video shared by news agency ANI shows her in action:

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: An MBA student Shubi Jain volunteering to manage traffic on roads in Indore in her unique way, to spread awareness about traffic norms & regulations. pic.twitter.com/hBZd0bt3C5 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Ms Jain said, "I had no prior experience of managing traffic. When I came to Indore, I was impressed by young volunteers who managed traffic in the city and got involved with this work."

Indore has been ranked number one in the National Sanitation Survey for the last three years, and this beautiful city can be number one in the country in terms of traffic management as well, she added.

Senior police officials have also praised her unique move, and she was felicitated by additional director general of police (Indore range) Varun Kapoor for her phenomenal work. Ms Jain has rendered her services on intersections located at Regal Chauraha, High Court and Indraprastha on MG Road during peak hours between 5 pm and 8 pm.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shubhi can be seen advising two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and four-wheeler drivers to fasten their seat belts.

Recently, traffic police constable Ranjit Singh hit the popularity charts on social media by 'moonwalking' like popstar Michael Jackson on city's arterial roads.



Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.