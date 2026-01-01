"He Vomited, Died": Family Loses 6-Month-Old To Indore's Contaminated Water

A family has lost its six-month-old son, who was born after 10 years, after falling sick due to alleged consumption of contaminated water in Indore district. According to the family, the child fell ill with diarrhoea on December 26 and was taken to a local doctor, who prescribed medication. The family brought the child back home after check-up, but on December 29, the infant suffered a high fever and died at home.

The father of the child, Sunil Sahu said, "He had diarrhoea and fever. We took him to the doctor on December 26. The doctor gave medicine and we brought him home. The child was fine for two days but again, suddenly, at night, he developed a very high fever. He vomited, and he died at home on December 29. This child was born after 10 years. I have a daughter, and this son was born 10 years later. He was 6 months old."

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met people who were undergoing treatment after falling ill due to alleged consumption of contaminated water in the district.

The Chief Minister visited hospitals, enquired about the health condition of the patients and reviewed the medical arrangements being provided to them. The CM also interacted with the affected residents and directed authorities to ensure proper and timely treatment for all patients.

After meeting with patients, CM Yadav told reporters, "I visited four-five hospitals and met all the patients undergoing treatment. Everyone's condition is stable, and proper treatment is being provided in the hospitals. Primarily, action has already been taken against the concerned official for negligence. ACS (Additional Chief Secretary) Sanjay Dubey is here, along with minister and mayor to reassess the situation. We have stated that the government will not tolerate any negligence under any circumstances, especially in all areas where there are complaints related to water supply. A thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent such incidents in the future," CM Yadav added.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people.

Previously, CM Yadav also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse. Acting on the directions, two officials have been suspended, while one has been dismissed from the service.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma informed that Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended with immediate effect, while In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava has been dismissed from service with immediate effect.

Additionally, a three-member committee has also been constituted to investigate the entire matter. The committee will conduct the investigation under the direction of IAS Navjeevan Panwar. Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam, and Associate Professor from the Medical College Dr Shailesh Rai, have been included in the committee.

