The incident, which took place at a fitness centre in Vijay Nagar area on Thursday, was captured by the CCTV cameras.

Indore Hotelier Dies During Workout At Gym

Police have confirmed the hotelier's death. (Representational)

Indore, Madhya Pradesh:

A 55-year-old hotelier collapsed and died while exercising in a gym in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Friday.

The incident, which took place at a fitness centre in Vijay Nagar area on Thursday, was captured by the CCTV cameras and its video has gone viral on social media.

Pradeep Raghuvanshi, who ran a restaurant business, felt uncomfortable during his workout and fell to the ground within seconds, family sources said.

In the CCTV footage, the hotelier hurriedly walks up to a machine at the gym, puts his hands on it and tries to rest but collapses on the floor.

Raghuvanshi was rushed to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar confirmed Raghuvanshi's death at the fitness facility, but said his family has not given any formal communication to the police.

"Raghuvanshi fell unconscious after a 10-minute warm-up on Thursday," a trainer at the gym said.

On November 11, popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, 46, died after suffering a suspected heart attack at a gym in Mumbai.

