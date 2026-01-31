Indian American Woman Impressed By Indore's Cleanliness, Asks Why Can't Other Cities Do Same

An Indian-American woman has sparked intense discussion on social media after posting photos of Indore's pristine streets. While praising the city's remarkable cleanliness, the woman named Suhag A. Shukla urged the public and authorities to replicate this standard across the rest of India.

"What do you not see in these pics? Trash! If Indore can do it, why can't the rest of India?" wrote Shukla, who is the executive director of Hindu American Foundation.

Shukla lauded the authorities for their constant monitoring of the sanitation levels in the central Indian city in the last decade through concerted efforts.

"From separating garbage at home, daily trash collection, excellent recycling facilities that then power city buses to roving monitors checking for cleanliness to peer support where neighbours ensure their areas are clean—this is citizen participation at its finest!"

What do you not see in these pics? Trash!



If Indore can do it, why can't the rest of India?



Ask any Indorean why their city of 3.5 million is so clean & they beam with pride. Some credit @IndoreCollector Manish Singh and others former mayor @GaurMalini and more names come up,… pic.twitter.com/w7s9dGtpkR — Suhag A. Shukla (@SuhagAShukla) January 31, 2026

Social Media Reactions

Social media users were quick to react with enthusiasm after coming across Shukla's positive views about Indore.

"This is all we need. Please don't litter. Thats all. Nothing else is needed. We don't need hyper-clean roads and shiny painted houses. No. Litter that's all!" said one user while another added: "Hope other cities take notice."

A third commented: "A lot of this success has to be ascribed to the people of Indore, the legacy of Devi Ahilya Bai and the bipartisan commitment of all the leaders to cooperate in making their city the cleanest."

A fourth said: "Living in Indore for the last 5 years, even the remotest place in our city is way cleaner than most of the posh areas of other cities."

Last year, Indore retained the top position among the cleanest cities for the eighth time in a row, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai in the government's annual cleanliness survey. The ninth edition of Swachh Survekshan, assessed over 4,500 cities using a rigorous framework of 10 parameters and 54 indicators, with a focus on sanitation, waste management, and service delivery.

Indore's continued dominance also earned it a place in the newly introduced Super Swachh League, a category created to recognise cities that have consistently ranked in the top three over the past three years.