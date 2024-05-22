Watch: US Vlogger Impressed By Indore's Exceptional Cleanliness, Anand Mahindra Reacts

Mr Mahindra expressed his desire for this cleanliness culture to spread across the nation

In January, Madhya Pradesh's Indore was ranked as the cleanest city in India for the seventh year in a row at the Swachh Survekshan Awards. The city secured the prestigious designation because of its well-planned waste segregation, conversion, and disposal through its public-private participation model. Recently, Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared a video featuring a vlogger who was impressed with the exceptional cleanliness of Indore.

In the video, US travel vlogger Max McFarlin showcased a roadside eatery in Indore and highlighted the simple measures undertaken to maintain hygiene and cleanliness. Mr McFarlin noted how used steel plates are placed in separate bins, and a small basin is available for people to wash their hands. He also appreciated the locals who are mindful of their surroundings, noticing how a person immediately picked up food after mistakenly spilling it on the street.

Mr Mahindra shared the video and expressed his desire for this cleanliness culture to spread across the nation. ''Cannot help dreaming: If this were to be replicated throughout the country...,'' he wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Cannot help dreaming:



If this were to be replicated throughout the country... pic.twitter.com/PGkNSfYoA2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 22, 2024



According to a PTI report, the city spends Rs 200 crore annually on waste management. A total of 850 vehicles crisscross the city daily and collect 692 tonnes of wet, 683 tonnes of dry and 179 tonnes of plastic waste, an official explained.

Reacting to the video, many praised the city's culture and its people who know their duties and prioritize cleanliness. One user wrote, ''Cleanliness and order are not matters of mere taste and upbringing, they are among the essential requirements of human beings.''

Another person commented, ''India would look very different if more cities had residents like those in Indore who prioritize cleanliness.''

A third user said, ''If this were to be replicated throughout the country then India would be the cleanest place in the world, Sir. Thanks for sharing such wonderful videos and awakening the people.''

''The Indore model is the best model of a smart city and Swachh Bharat Indori people take it personally when it comes to cleanliness, they make sure as visitors as well, we don't litter, my family there guided us not to litter on the road and stopped the car for putting waste in the bin,'' stated a fourth.