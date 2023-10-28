Indore Doctor Beats Patient For Not Disclosing HIV Infection, Suspended

The patient was referred to Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital from Ujjain

A junior doctor of the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore was suspended after a purported video showing him slapping an HIV-infected man surfaced on Saturday, an official said.

The 45-year-old HIV-infected man was sent to MYH from a hospital in Ujjain to treat a broken bone, the official said.

The junior doctor was angry at not being told by the patient or his attendant about the HIV infection before he began the bone treatment, he said.

In the purported video of the incident, the junior doctor is seen continuously slapping the patient on the stretcher and abusing him.

MYH Superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur said the doctor, posted in the Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology, has been suspended with immediate effect.

MYH is affiliated with the city's government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, whose dean Dr Sanjay Dixit constituted a three-member committee to investigate the case and submit a report within three days, Dr Thakur said.

"We brought the patient to MYH to treat a broken bone. He is already infected with HIV. The junior doctor beat him up for not telling him about the HIV infection. I was also hit when I intervened to stop the assault," the patient's attendant claimed.

The attendant said he had filed a complaint with the Chief Minister's helpline.

