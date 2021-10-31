Indira Gandhi Showed No One Is Above The Country: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi said her grandmother gave her life to the country

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Sunday, saying her grandmother always said no one was above the country.

The leader became emotional during her address at the Congress “Pratigya” Rally, which was held on the day that was marked by the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, and the death anniversary of her grandmother.

"Indira Gandhi showed that no one is above the country. She sacrificed her life for the faith which you had reposed in her, and she did not move a step back,” Priyanka Gandhi said in her address.

“She knew she would be assassinated. That day, when I and my brother were going to the school, we used to meet her every day (before leaving for the school), she said to my brother (Rahul Gandhi) that “'Beta', if anything happens to me, do not cry," she said.

"For her nothing was bigger in the world than faith, which was reposed by you. Today, I am standing before you, and it is because of her teachings, I will never break your faith," she said.

Ms Gandhi said her grandmother gave her life to the country and her blood will “rejuvenate” it further still.

“Congress workers are ready to sacrifice every drop of their blood,” she said.

