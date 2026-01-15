Assam Student Alleges Assault In Madhya Pradesh Over Northeast Identity

A first-year MA Economics student from Assam was allegedly brutally assaulted inside the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU) hostel in Madhya Pradesh after his attackers questioned him about his name and home state. The victim, Hiroj Jyoti Das, sustained multiple serious injuries and has accused the assailants of attacking him on the basis of his regional identity and even threatening to kill him during the assault.

According to the victim, the incident occurred in the early hours of January 13, at around 4 am, when he stepped out of his room in the Guru Gobind Boys' Hostel to go to the washroom. He was allegedly stopped by six to seven students who appeared to be intoxicated and began questioning him about his name and where he was from. Shortly after Das identified himself as being from Assam, he was allegedly beaten brutally. He later told NDTV that the attackers not only assaulted him but also issued death threats during the attack.

The injured student was initially given first aid at the university dispensary, but his condition was found to be serious, and he was referred to the Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district hospital for further treatment. His medical report confirmed a fractured nasal bone, blood clotting in the eyes, and multiple severe injuries on his face and body.

The incident triggered widespread outrage on campus. On January 14, students and NCC cadets staged a protest and surrounded the university's administrative building, chanting slogans for several hours. Dissatisfied with verbal assurances from the authorities, the protesters laid siege to the registrar's office and demanded strict action. As the situation escalated, the university administration initiated an inquiry and expelled five students—Anurag Pandey, Jatin Singh, Ranjeet Tripathi, Vishal Yadav, and Utkarsh Singh—with immediate effect. The university also handed over the complete investigation report to the police for further legal action.

Students involved in the protest said the assault reflected deep-rooted problems of security failure and discrimination on campus. Simran Singh, a protesting student, said the victim (Das) was told that the room "belonged to those boys earlier," raising concerns about safety inside hostels and the absence of security guards at the time of the assault.

Akshay, an NCC cadet, said that if a student was attacked after being asked about his state, it was unacceptable. "Assam is part of India," he said, questioning the university's response. Another NCC cadet, Rinki Yadav, said that while a committee had been formed, students were losing faith because no concrete results were visible.

A formal complaint was lodged at Amarkantak police station on Wednesday night, at around 11 pm, following which a First Information Report (FIR) was registered on the basis of the victim's statement. In his complaint, Hiroj Jyoti Das has demanded action under sections related to attempted murder and criminal intimidation. The police have confirmed that the case is under investigation.

During attempts by NDTV to seek the university's response, the Proctor was seen avoiding the camera, while the Dean of Academics reportedly tried to stop the NDTV reporter by grabbing his hand and covering the camera.

The incident has also drawn strong political reactions. Shahdol MP Himadri Singh described the assault as "extremely reprehensible and worrying" in posts on social media, saying it not only endangered student safety but also damaged the dignity and academic environment of the university, and demanded strict action against both the culprits and negligent officials. Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar and Manawar MLA Hiralal Alawa also condemned the incident and questioned the university administration over the lapse.