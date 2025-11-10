Assam Student's Body Recovered From Septic Tank, Rape-Murder Suspected

The body of a missing college student was recovered from a septic tank in Assam's Jorhat district on Monday, four days after she went missing.

The 18-year-old woman, a student of Titabor's Nandanath Saikia College, had gone missing on November 7 while she was on her way home from college.

The student's family filed a missing complaint, which was later followed by allegations of negligence by cops during the investigation. The officer in-charge of Titabor police station has been 'reserve closed' due to alleged negligence in duty.

Police sources said that it is suspected that the student was allegedly raped before being murdered, adding that the post-mortem report is awaited. It was also found that she was pregnant for at least six months.

Police have also taken 63-year-old Jagat Singh into custody, as the septic tank from which the body was retrieved was located in his store. They added that Singh had confessed that he killed the student and dumped her body in the septic tank.

Police have also arrested Jagat Singh's two sons Krishan Singh and Jeevan Singh and a pharmacist named Rekibuddin Ahmed. Relevant sections pertaining to murder and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have been invoked against the accused.

Angry locals gathered outside the Titabor police station, seeking justice for the victim.