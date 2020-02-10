IndiGo Pilot Suspended For Abusing, Threatening Passenger In Wheelchair

The altercation occurred on a Chennai-Bengaluru IndiGo flight.

Budget air carrier IndiGo has suspended a pilot accused of threatening a woman accompanying a passenger in a wheelchair on a Chennai-Bengaluru flight last month.

On January 14, the pilot -- identified as Jayakrishna -- had allegedly verbally abused a journalist who sought wheelchair assistance for her elderly mother, even threatening to get her detained for the night. "We will teach you some manners... will ensure you are detained and spend a night in jail," he allegedly told the complainant, identified as Supriya Unni Nair.

"An investigation has revealed that the pilot in command misused his authority by intimidating and threatening the wheelchair-bound passenger and her attendant by saying that they will be handed over to the CISF and a police case will be registered against them for unruly behaviour," a release issued by the airline read.

The matter came to light when Ms Nair described the disturbing incident in a series of tweets the morning after the incident. She also said that the captain had threatened her with "dire consequences" if she posted the story on social media.

"Your captain on 6E-806 from Chennai to Bengaluru on January 13, Jayakrishna, threatened and prevent me and my 75-year-old diabetic mom from disembarking... threatened to arrest us because we asked for wheelchair assistance," she wrote, tagging IndiGo.

Ms Nair said she initially rang for assistance and, when it was not forthcoming, approached a flight attendant, who claimed a wheelchair could not be provided despite confirmation of the service being availed was printed on the ticket. At this point, Ms Nair wrote, the pilot came charging out and attacked her.

"Taken aback I tell him not to yell at me... then threat starts. The wheelchair guys arrive and he points at mom and says you're not going anywhere... prevents wheelchair people from taking my mom out of the aircraft... says he will ensure we spend a night in jail," she wrote.

The pilot's rage-fueled tirade continued with more threats aimed at Ms Nair, who wrote that he said: "Shut up... Who do you think I am? I'll get my CEO to make sure you spend a night in jail".