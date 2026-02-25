Army Pilot Wounded In Maduro Raid Receives Medal Of Honour From Trump

US President Donald Trump awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric Slover during his State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Slover was a helicopter pilot who was critically wounded during a January military raid that led to the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

"Slover was hit very badly in the leg and hip while preparing to land," Trump said, adding that even though he was hurt, Slover kept going and helped make sure the mission succeeded, according to The NY Post.

"The success of the entire mission and the lives of his fellow warriors hinged on Eric's ability to take searing pain," the President said.

Slover came into the House chamber with his wife, Amy, using a walker. He received the Medal of Honor from Joint Special Operations Command Commander Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga in the gallery above the House chamber.

Congress gave them a standing ovation, with many in the audience even chanting "USA, USA, USA."

Describing the incident, Trump said Slover was flying the lead helicopter, a big twin‑rotor MH‑47 Chinook. As the helicopter was coming in to land, the enemy started shooting at it from different directions. That intense gunfire hit the aircraft and hit Slover in his leg and hip about three times.

"While preparing to land, enemy machine guns fired from every angle, and Eric was hit very badly in the leg and hip, one bullet after another," Trump told the attendees. Even though he was badly wounded, Slover kept control of the helicopter and completed the mission.

Trump said Slover flew the helicopter under heavy enemy fire and saved the lives of his fellow warriors. "Eric manoeuvred his helicopter with all of those lives and souls to face the enemy and let his gunners eliminate the threat, saving the lives of his fellow warriors from what could have been a catastrophic crash deep in enemy territory," Trump said.

The President also said that ten other soldiers who took part in the Maduro raid will also be recognised and honoured at the White House later.

He also honoured a 100-year-old veteran, retired Navy Captain E Royce Williams, who was famous for shooting down several Soviet jets during the Korean War. Trump upgraded his Navy Cross to the Medal of Honor and called him "one of the last living legends," according to AP News.

