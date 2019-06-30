India's First Openly Gay Prince Celebrates WorldPride in New York

Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil was spotted in New York celebrating WorldPride

India's first openly gay prince, Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil, was spotted in New York on Thursday celebrating WorldPride.

Prince Gohil was the keynote speaker of WorldPride's Human Rights Conference, Page six reported.

He has been a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) rights activist in India. In September 2018, Supreme Court decriminalized homosexuality. The top court overruled the 2013 decision and partially struck down Section 377 that banned consensual gay sex.

WorldPride is an event organised to celebrate and promote lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT pride) issues on an international platform through parades, festivals, and other cultural activities.

New York City, which is playing host to this year's WorldPride, has always been a major Pride destination for several years. CNN, however, reported that this year's celebration is expected to draw record crowds.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability