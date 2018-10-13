India's Election To UN Human Rights Council Buries Pak Propaganda: BJP

India was elected for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP today said India's election to the UN Human Rights Council has permanently buried Pakistan's false propaganda against its eastward neighbour.

BJP state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan said, "Our country's selection by overwhelming majority buries Pakistan's false propaganda that India is a violator of human rights."

India was elected to the United Nations' top human rights body yesterday for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019, getting 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category, the highest number of votes among all candidates.

"This (the UNHRC seat) signals the world has accepted India's credentials as a sentinel of human rights. It is the upshot of Narendra Modi government's foreign policy, which has defeated the false allegations of Pakistan and united the member countries in support of India," Mr Rattan said.

The BJP leader hoped India would further go on to strengthen its position amongs UNHRC member countries.