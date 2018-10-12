India Elected To United Nations Human Rights Council For 3 Years

Given that there were five nations vying for five seats in the Asia Pacific category, India's election to the Council was all but certain.

India Elected To United Nations Human Rights Council For 3 Years

India was vying for a seat in the Asia Pacific category.

United Nations: 

India has been elected to the United Nations' top human rights body for a period of three years beginning January 1, 2019, getting 188 votes in the Asia-Pacific category.

The 193-member UN General Assembly held elections for new members to the UN Human Rights Council. The 18 new members were elected by absolute majority through a secret ballot. Countries needed a minimum of 97 votes to get elected to the Council.

India was vying for a seat in the Asia Pacific category. Along with India, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Fiji and Philippines had also staked a claim in the same regional group.

Given that there were five nations vying for five seats in the Asia Pacific category, India's election to the Council was all but certain. 

