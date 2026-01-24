Iran Thanks India For Voting Against 'Unjust' UNHRC Resolution

Mohammad Fathali, Ambassador of Iran to India, on Saturday expressed Tehran's "sincere gratitude" to the Indian government for its "principled and firm support" while voting against a resolution which was finally adopted by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) during its 39th special session on Friday.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the Government of India for its principled and firm support of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the UNHRC, including opposing an unjust and politically motivated resolution. This stance reflects India's commitment to justice, multilateralism, and national sovereignty," Fathali posted on X.

In the resolution - adopted by a vote of 25 in favour, 7 against and 14 abstentions - the UNHRC strongly deplored the violent crackdown of peaceful protests resulting in the deaths of thousands of persons, including children, and large numbers of injured individuals, as well as the arrest of thousands in connection with the nationwide protests that started on December 28.

"The UNHRC adopted the resolution in which it extended the mandate of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran for two years, and the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Iran for one year. The resolution also called for an urgent investigation by the Fact-Finding Mission, in the context of the repression of nationwide protests beginning 28 December 2025," read a statement issued by the UNHRC.

"It urged the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respect, protect and fulfil its human rights obligations and to take all measures necessary to stop and prevent extrajudicial killing, other forms of arbitrary deprivation of life, enforced disappearance, sexual and gender-based violence, arbitrary arrest and detention, incommunicado detention and torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, including against peaceful protesters," it added.

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi as both ministers discussed the "evolving situation" in the region.

"Received a call from Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. We discussed the evolving situation in and around Iran," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the development.

The conversation took place shortly after New Delhi issued another advisory for the Indian nationals regarding travel to Iran owing to the recent developments in the country.

"In view of the ongoing developments in Iran, Indian nationals are once again strongly advised to avoid travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," read the advisory issued by the Indian government.

Earlier on January 5, India had advised its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran until further notice, owing to the recent developments in the country.

"Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran," read an advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Indian nationals living in Iran on resident visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so," it added.

