Video: Iranians Chant "Death To Mojtaba" After He Is Named New Supreme Leader

Chants against Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei were heard in Tehran shortly after he was appointed as Iran's new supreme leader on Sunday.

A 17-second video has gone viral on social media, in which women can be heard shouting "Death to Mojtaba" in Persian.

Religious chants can also be heard in the distance in the clip, which was filmed at night from a building window.

People chanted “Death to Mojtaba” from their windows in Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood early Monday shortly before Iran's Assembly of Experts announced Mojtaba Khamenei as the country's new supreme leader, according to a video shared on social media. pic.twitter.com/nEiM7x7AbM — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) March 8, 2026

NDTV could not independently verify the video.

Mojtaba Khamenei Named New Iran Supreme Leader

The Assembly of Experts, the religious body tasked with electing the supreme leader, announced Sunday evening that Mojtaba Khamenei had been designated the successor to his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli and American strikes on Tehran on February 28.

The 56-year-old is the third supreme leader since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

He is expected to draw the ire of US President Donald Trump, who said on Sunday that Washington should have a say in the selection.

"If he doesn't get approval from us, he's not going to last long," he told ABC News.

Israel had also on Sunday threatened to target whoever was chosen as Ali Khamenei's successor.

US-Israel-Iran Tensions

The Middle East was plunged into crisis after the US and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran, killing 86-year-old Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian leaders.

In response, Iran has been launching missiles at Israel and at American military bases in Gulf countries.

According to reports, more than 1,300 people have so far been killed in Iran and over a dozen in Israel. At least six US troops have also been killed in the war.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have claimed that they launched strikes on Iran as it posed an imminent threat.

"If we didn't do it first, they would have done it to Israel and give us a shot, if that was possible," Trump has said.