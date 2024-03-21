India's 21st Century Pushpak 'Viman' Set For Launch, D-Day Tomorrow, 7 AM

A sleek, SUV-sized winged rocket is ready for its experimental flight at a defence airfield in Karnataka. The rocket will be launched at 7 am tomorrow from the Chalakere Runway. Named "Pushpak", the Re-usable Launch Vehicle (RLV) sometimes dubbed the "swadeshi space shuttle" is India's bold attempt to enter the reusable rocket segment. The current experiment is the third flight of Pushpak -- all part of a test of its robotic landing ability in more complicated circumstances.

"The Pushpak launch vehicle is India's bold attempt to make access to space most affordable," asserted S Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). "It is India's futuristic Reusable Launch Vehicle, where the most expensive part, the upper stage, which houses all the expensive electronics, is made reusable by bringing it back safely back to Earth. Later, it could even do refuelling of in-orbit satellites or retrieving satellites from orbit for refurbishment. India seeks to minimise space debris and Pushpak is one step towards that as well," he said.

In making for a decade, the RLV flew from Sriharikota first in 2016 and successfully landed on a virtual runway in the Bay of Bengal. The RLV was never recovered. As planned, it sank into the sea.

A second test was successfully conducted on April 2, 2023, at the Chitradurga Aeronautical Test Range of the defence establishment. Called the RLV-LEX, the winged rocket was hoisted into the air by an Indian Air Force (IAF) Chinook Helicopter, slung on its under-carriage and then dropped to land in an autonomous landing, which went off without a hitch.

Regarding the name, Mr Somanath said the "Pushpak Viman" is India's legendary spaceship named in the Ramayan, known to be the vehicle of the Lord of Wealth, God Kuber. So it is appropriate to name India's most audacious 21st Century rocket as Pushpak. "It is expected that in times to come, it could be a money spinner for India when it becomes a commercially available launcher.'

"Pushpak is the future," said Mr Sunil P, Program Director, Advanced Technology & Systems Group, Vikram Sarabhai Space Center. "ISRO has an objective to fly a vehicle that is more cost-effective and provides very low-cost access to space," he added.

India thought of building its own version of the space shuttle over 15 years ago. Ten years ago, a dedicated team of engineers and scientists plunged into making RLV a reality.

The 6.5-meter aeroplane-like space craft weighs 1.75 tons and will be hoisted aboard an IAF helicopter. During the descent, a phase which is essentially a glider-like event, small thrusters will help the vehicle navigate to the exact spot where it is supposed to land.

The government has invested over Rs 100 crore in the project, which is a milestone as the country moves towards making its own space station -- the Bhartiya Antariksha Station -- by 2035.