Indian Woman, Who Went To Pak To Marry Facebook Friend, To Come Home Soon

Anju became friends with Pakistani national Nasrulla on Facebook in 2019 (File)

A 34-year-old Indian mother of two, who travelled to a remote village in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to marry her Facebook friend, will return home after clearance from the Pakistani government, her Pakistani husband said. In August, Pakistan extended her visa by a year.

Anju, who was renamed Fatima after converting to Islam, married Nasrullah in Pakistan.

"We are waiting for the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) from the interior ministry in Islamabad for which we have already applied. The process is a bit lengthy and takes time," Nasrullah told news agency PTI.

As soon as the documents are completed for her travel across the Wagah Border, Anju will travel to India, he said, adding that she will return to Pakistan after meeting her children.

"She will certainly come back as Pakistan is her home now," he said.

Last month, Nasrullah said Anju was "mentally disturbed and badly missing" her two children.

On July 25, Anju married her 29-year-old Facebook friend Nasrullah, whose home is in the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They became friends on Facebook in 2019.

Anju was earlier married to Arvind, who lives in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.