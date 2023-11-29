Married Indian Woman Who Went To Pak To Marry Facebook Friend Returns Home

Anju entered India through the Attari-Wagha border late last night (ANI)

Anju, the woman from Rajasthan who had gone to Pakistan earlier this year to meet her Facebook friend and eventually married him, is back in India. She entered India through the Attari-Wagha border late last night.

However, she has not yet reached her hometown in Rajasthan. Asked why she is back in the country, Anju, walking fast with a mask covering her face, said: "I am happy. I have nothing else to say."

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Anju, who had travelled to Pakistan in July returns to India



"I am happy...I have no other comments", says Anju pic.twitter.com/vKPUTsx4jx — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2023

A resident of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, Anju was married to Arvind and the two have a 15-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter. In 2019, she met Nasrullah on Facebook and the two fell in love.

In June, she left for Pakistan to meet Narullah, reportedly without informing her family.

Anju's husband Arvind told the media that she left home saying she was going to Jaipur. Only later, the family found out she was in Pakistan.

In Pakistan, Anju converted to Islam to marry Nasrullah and changed her name to Fatima.

Soon after the wedding, reports of her deteriorating mental health surfaced. She was reportedly missing her children and wanted to come home for a while to meet them. Anju reportedly discussed returning to India with her husband Nasrullah but couldn't travel due to troubles with her visa. Earlier, she was slated to return in October but did not get a visa.

Meanwhile, Arvind filed several cases against Anju in the Bhiwadi police station on several charges, including for fraudulent second marriage and murder. She will have to face the police over the cases filed against her.

It is not known where Arvind lives now with his two children. He could also not be reached for comment.