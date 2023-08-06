Husband Of Woman Who Went To Pak, Married Friend Files Case Against Couple

Anju and Nasrulla became friends on Facebook in 2019

The husband of the Rajasthan woman, who legally went to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend and later married him, has filed an FIR against the couple in Alwar, the police said on Sunday.

The case was registered under relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code for "inducing women for marriage", "second marriage without divorce", "defamation" and "criminal Intimidation", Deputy Superintendent of Police Sujit Shankar said.

The husband, Arvind Kumar, said he and Anju are not divorced yet. The couple has two children.

Earlier, Senior police officers in Pakistan's Upper Dir district told news agency PTI that Anju married her friend Nasrullah at a local court and a 'Nikah' was performed after she converted to Islam.

Meanwhile, Mr Kumar urged the Indian government to investigate Anju's passport and visa to check if she used forged documents and signatures to travel to Pakistan.

34-year-old Anju was born in Uttar Pradesh's Kailor village and lived in Rajasthan's Alwar. She became friends with Nasrulla on Facebook in 2019.