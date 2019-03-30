Is Rahul Gandhi Contesting From Wayanad: Indian Union Muslim League

The news that Rahul Gandhi will contest from Kerala's Wayanad has been doing rounds for sometime now

Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal, the supreme leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) today asked the Congress high command to end uncertainty over whether their President Rahul Gandhi will contest from Wayanad or not.

IUML is the second biggest ally of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.

"Thangal has today got in touch with the top national Congress leaders to see that the final decision of Gandhi contesting from Wayanad be made without any further delay," sitting Malappuram Lok Sabha member PK Kunhalikutty.

"Our stand on this remains the same, we wholeheartedly welcome Gandhi to Wayanad, now we all wish the decision is made on this quickly, without any more delay," said Mr Kunhalikutty, after a meeting.

The news that Mr Gandhi will contest from north Kerala's Wayanad district has been doing rounds for sometime now.

When the news first broke there was a frenzy among the Congress workers and leaders, but with every passing day, that frenzy has turned into desperation, with both, the Left forces and the BJP taking pot shots on why no decision has come through.

With the indecision, this has become the topic for trolls, besides cartoons appearing everyday in the vernacular media.

