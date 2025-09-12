"Has Time To Go To Malaysia...": BJP On Rahul Gandhi Skipping Veep Oath

The BJP has targeted senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for skipping the swearing-in ceremony of CP Radhakrishnan as India's 15th Vice President.

Pradeep Bhandari, BJP's national spokesperson, launched a scathing attack on the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha in a post on X.

"Rahul Gandhi hates Indian Constitution! Rahul Gandhi hates Indian democracy! Rahul Gandhi boycotts the official Vice President swearing-in ceremony," he said.

"Few days back, he had boycotted the celebration of India's independence at Red Fort! Can a man who despises India's Independence Day, swearing-in of a Constitutional dignitary, be fit to be in public life?" Mr Bhandari added.

"Rahul Gandhi has time to go to holiday in Malaysia, but not (an) official constitutional function! Rahul Gandhi is dangerous for India's democracy! Rahul Gandhi Opposes Indian State," he said.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge attended the ceremony, Mr Gandhi was missing, reportedly because he is travelling to Gujarat for a party event.

Congress leader Udit Raj said it is not must for the Leader of the Opposition to attend every event. "There is no such rule. The Congress chief represented the party at the event. BJP hates the Constitution. They are subverting the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi is fighting to save it."

Incidentally, most Opposition leaders had skipped the swearing-in ceremony of Jagdeep Dhankhar in 2022. Mr Dhankhar, who stepped down as Vice-President citing health issues, was present at the ceremony today. The Opposition had earlier raised questions over his disappearance from public eye.

Besides BJP, NDA ally Shiv Sena too slammed the Opposition leaders who stayed away from today's ceremony. Sena chief and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the Opposition should not resort to politics during constitutional events.

President Droupadi Murmu today administered the oath of office to CP Radhakrishnan, who defeated the opposition pick, B Sudershan Reddy, by 152 votes on Tuesday.

Radhakrishnan will hold the office till September 11, 2030. He was serving as Maharashtra Governor when he was named NDA's vice presidential candidate.