As Priyanka Gandhi Visits Wayanad, 2 Suicides Put Congress On Defensive

The alleged suicides of two party workers -one last year and another a day ago-in this hill district have put the opposition Congress in Kerala on the back foot. This is particularly damaging at a time when its MP, Priyanka Gandhi, is present in her constituency.

A day after a local party worker died allegedly by suicide in Mullankolly in Wayanad, the daughter-in-law of a former District Congress Committee (DCC) treasurer, NM Vijayan, allegedly attempted to take her own life by injuring her wrist.

Padmaja was admitted to the hospital, and her condition is now stable, police said.

She made the attempt hours after telling the media that financial assistance promised by the party following Vijayan's death last year- a tragedy which also claimed the life of his son, Jijesh -had still not been delivered.

Vijayan, 78, and his son, 38, allegedly consumed poison after running into debt. The family claimed he had borrowed heavily for party activities and ended his life when he failed to repay.

Following the incident, Congress had assured to take responsibility for the liabilities.

However, Padmaja told reporters on Saturday that the family still has debts of over Rs two crore, of which less than Rs 20 lakh has been settled.

"My father-in-law took loans for party needs, not for personal purposes. The party promised to clear all liabilities, but has gone back on its word. My husband is in the hospital due to the stress. I can't hold on for long," she said, adding that the family plans to stage a protest before the DCC office and petition the Chief Minister.

Senior Congress leader and MP Rajmohan Unnithan said the party inquiry into Vijayan's death was still on. "Once it is over, the money will be paid. How can the party pay when the inquiry is pending?" he said.

Meanwhile, the recent suicide of senior Congress leader and Mullankolly panchayat councillor Jose Nelledam has further embarrassed the party.

Mr Nelledam, who was found dead in a pond near his house on Friday, had reportedly consumed poison and slit his wrist.

In a video that surfaced after his death, Mr Nelledam alleged he was being targeted with false accusations in connection with the arrest of fellow leader Kanattumalayil Thankachan.

Mr Thankachan was arrested after liquor and explosives were allegedly seized from his house, but was released 13 days later when it was found that the contraband had been planted by another party worker.

Mr Nelledam admitted he had tipped off police about the contraband but insisted he was falsely branded as a conspirator. "They made allegations to see my blood and destroy my children's future. I cannot endure this," he said in the video.

ND Appachan, Wayanad DCC President, said that as police have found a suicide note from Nelledam's house, the contents of the letter should be revealed to the public. "I suspect some foul play. The Pulpally police remanded Thankachan without conducting any investigation. We suspect some political motives in the police's actions," he said.

He said that the DCC is in contact with the family of Nelledam, and the party will provide support to them. He denied any party infighting. "These situations emerged after an issue during the development seminar organised at Mullankolly recently. There are also people inside the Congress behind it. However, I will not disclose their names at this time. I will present their names before the leadership," he added.

On the other hand, the CPM has come out against the Congress over the internal issues in Wayanad.

Minister V Sivankutty said that the Congress has become a mafia in Kerala. "Murder, abetment of suicide, open violent incidents, abortion - these are what Congress represents today. Now, reports are coming in that the daughter-in-law of the late former DCC Treasurer NM Vijayan of Wayanad, has also attempted suicide," he said.

The Minister, in his statement, cited the suicide deaths of Vijayan and Nelledam.

"Even as such incidents take place, Congress leaders are in a frenzy to shield people like Rahul Mamkootathil, who faces sexual assault allegations. The internal problems of Congress have now become a social problem. Those who raise criticisms are being subjected to severe cyber attacks, and even Congress leaders themselves have fallen victim," he added.

