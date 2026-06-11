Indian Sailors Killed In Attack Near Strait Of Hormuz, Spark Safety Concerns

The deaths of three Indian seafarers in an attack on the oil tanker MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz have sparked fresh concerns over the safety of merchant shipping crews operating in conflict-prone waters. India's largest maritime labour body, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), has strongly condemned the incident and called for an independent international investigation, enhanced naval protection, and urgent measures to safeguard civilian seafarers.

In a detailed press statement issued on Thursday, the union expressed "serious concern" over what it described as a worsening security situation for merchant vessels transiting one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors.

According to the statement, MT Settebello, carrying 28 crew members, came under attack off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which a significant share of global oil trade passes. Three Indian crew members - identified as Aditya Sharma, a Deck Cadet; Shivanand Chaurasia, an Engine Fitter; and Patanala Suresh, Chief Engineer - lost their lives in the incident.

FSUI said the vessel sustained severe damage and that the attack reportedly impacted the engine room, resulting in casualties among Indian crew members. Twenty-one other Indian seafarers aboard were rescued.

Civilian Maritime Workers Should Not Be Impacted By Military Actions: Union

"The lives of civilian maritime workers must never be endangered by military actions," the union said, emphasising that merchant sailors are non-combatants whose role is essential to maintaining global trade and energy supply chains.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions in the Gulf region, where commercial shipping has increasingly found itself caught in the crossfire of geopolitical rivalries and military confrontations. The Strait of Hormuz, connecting the Persian Gulf with the Arabian Sea, is regarded as one of the world's most sensitive maritime routes. Any disruption in the area has implications not only for regional security but also for international energy markets and global supply chains.

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FSUI argued that the tragedy was not an isolated event. The union cited recent attacks involving other merchant vessels, including MT Marivex and MT Jalveer, claiming that repeated incidents demonstrate a deteriorating security environment for civilian shipping.

"The continuous targeting of commercial vessels operating in conflict-affected waters has transformed civilian shipping routes into dangerous zones where innocent maritime workers are increasingly becoming victims of geopolitical and military confrontations," the statement said.

"Seafarers Are Workers, Not Soldiers"

The union also voiced concern over reports of another attack involving MT Jalveer, which reportedly had 20 Indian seafarers on board. FSUI said the fate of those crew members remained uncertain at the time the statement was being drafted.

While acknowledging that the Government of India has taken up the matter through diplomatic channels, the union argued that diplomacy alone cannot adequately protect seafarers working in high-risk regions.

"Seafarers are workers. They are not soldiers. They do not participate in wars, military operations or geopolitical confrontations," FSUI said. "Their responsibility is to ensure the movement of essential commodities, energy supplies and international trade upon which the global economy depends."

India is among the world's leading suppliers of maritime manpower, with hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers serving aboard merchant vessels worldwide. A substantial number operate in regions vulnerable to armed conflict, piracy, and military escalation. Industry experts have repeatedly warned that growing instability in key shipping lanes could increase risks for crews and shipping companies alike.

In response to the latest tragedy, FSUI has demanded a comprehensive package of measures, including stronger naval protection for merchant vessels carrying Indian crew, the creation of a permanent maritime crisis-management mechanism, enhanced insurance coverage for seafarers deployed in conflict zones, and a review of voyages through high-risk waters.

The union also called for financial compensation and long-term rehabilitation support for the families of the sailors who died, including employment assistance and educational support for their dependents.

"Justice for the fallen Indian seafarers" and "a full, transparent and independent international investigation" are essential to establishing accountability and preventing similar incidents in the future, the union said.

Concluding its statement, FSUI pledged solidarity with the families of the sailors who died and seafarers worldwide, saying the deaths of the three Indian crew members should serve as a wake-up call for governments, shipping companies and international maritime authorities to strengthen protections for civilian maritime workers operating in increasingly volatile waters.