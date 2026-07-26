"Ban Boomers On WhatsApp," Says Shashi Tharoor's Son. Congress MP Replies

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, usually known for his sharp wit, has once again delivered a classic quip - this time for his son, Ishaan Tharoor.

Ishaan, in a post on X, called for a ban on "boomers" using WhatsApp, while agreeing with Zoho co-founder and ex-CEO Sridhar Vembu - who triggered a debate online after suggesting that India should ban social media for young children.

"I agree young kids should not be on social media at all. But India needs to ban Boomers on WhatsApp first before it does anything else," he wrote.

To this, Shashi Tharoor responded, saying that even Ishaan's generation qualifies as "baby boomers". "Given our reproductive patterns, my son, unlike in the West, every generation of Indians, including yours, qualifies as [baby]Boomers!" he quipped.

A boomer is a shorthand term for a 'baby boomer' - referring to a person born during the post-World War II era between 1946 and 1964. However, in India, it is used as a slang term for older people with outdated views or those authority figures who give unwanted advice and have traditional mindsets.

The Zoho co-founder had called for a ban on young children using social media while reacting to a post about the French parliament passing a landmark bill - banning children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms.

France was the first European Union country to pass a blanket social media ban after lawmakers in both parliamentary chambers voted in favour of the legislation earlier this week. The new law also prohibited students from using mobile phones inside school premises.

Vembu explained that he wanted the ban implemented so that the young children could venture away from the confines of mobile screens and explore.

"India should ban social media for young children too. I believe young children should read physical books, play in the dirt under the sun, and stay away from social media!" he said.

Vembu, however, received mixed reactions on social media, with some users agreeing with him, while others pointed out that the government did not need to involve itself in the lives of its citizens.