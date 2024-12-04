'Indian Navy Will Continue To Ensure Maritime Security': President Murmu

Droupadi Murmu was among thousands of spectators at the action-packed Navy Day celebrations

Invoking the blessings of the 'God of the Ocean' (Varuna) for all-round development of the country, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said she was confident that the Indian Navy will continue to ensure maritime security of the country.

Droupadi Murmu, the supreme commander of the country's defence forces, said this while gracing the Navy Day celebration at the Blu Flag Beach in Odisha's Puri.

"I am confident that the Indian Navy will continue to ensure maritime security, essential for Viksit Bharat by 2047," the President said.

Droupadi Murmu said with 63 ships being built in India, the Navy's focus to be an 'Atmanirbhar' force by 2047 provides inspiration to all of us to pursue innovation in 'Mission Mode.' The President praised the Navy's efforts in empowering women and acknowledged its pivotal role in India's victory in the 1971 war. She also lauded the Navy's growth and capabilities, noting that India's maritime history spans over 5,000 years.

While wishing all personnel of the force on the occasion of Navy Day, the President said the day is observed to celebrate India's glorious victory in the 1971 war and commemorate the selfless service and supreme sacrifices made by naval personnel in defence of the Motherland.

The President commended the Navy's pioneering efforts in providing appropriate growth avenues to 'Nari Shakti' and noted that it was the first service to induct women Agniveers.

Droupadi Murmu said two women naval officers - Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa - provide the best example of this new paradigm, as they circumnavigate the globe in INSV Tarini as part of the 'Navika Sagar Parikrama II'.

Droupadi Murmu was among thousands of spectators at the action-packed Navy Day celebrations, where the Indian Navy showcased its maritime capabilities, air power, and operational excellence.

This event, marking the first Navy Day celebration on the eastern coast, featured an impressive operational demonstration by its personnel, highlighting the strength and versatility of India's naval fleet. The occasion commemorates the strategic victories during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

The celebrations began with Hawk AJTs (also known as 'Phantoms'), multi-purpose trainer aircrafts, performing a ground attack maneuver in an arrowhead formation. Marine Commandos (MARCOS) demonstrated their combat skills, including an impressive hostage rescue operation, while the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and Chetak helicopters added to the show.

Women cadets performed a traditional Horn Pipe Dance, and advanced fighter jets like the MIG-29K and Hawk aircraft displayed their aerial dominance. The event also highlighted Odisha's historical maritime significance.

In all, 15 warships, 37 aircraft, and a submarine participated in the operation demonstration, featuring breathtaking maneuvers such as aerial dominance by fighter jets, Combat Free Falls, slithering operations by MARCOS, submarine displays, and rocket firing by warships.

The grand evening concluded with the Beating Retreat Ceremony by the Eastern Naval Command Band, followed by a Continuity Drill, and an impressive Drone and Laser show.

