Indian Navy Prohibits Flying Of Drones Over Its Assets After Jammu Air Base Attack

Terrorists using drones marked beginning of new security threat, authorities said (Representational)

The Indian Navy today prohibited the flying of non-conventional aerial objects like drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) within three kilometres of Naval Bases, Naval Units and Naval assets.

"Any non-conventional aerial object, including Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), found violating this prohibition, will be destroyed or confiscated without any liability, and additionally, actions may be initiated under sections 121, 121A, 287, 336, 337 and 338 of Indian Penal Code against the operator", a Defence statement said.

The Navy's decision comes in view of a drone attack on an Indian Air Force base in Jammu last month that injured two personnel.

The government authorities said the use of a drone to carry out a terrorist attack marked the beginning of a new security threat for the country.

