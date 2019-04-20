Navy Launches Guided Missile Destroyer INS Imphal Under Project 15B

Indian Navy's guided missile destroyer INS Imphal is launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

The Navy today launched the guided missile destroyer INS Imphal at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. INS Imphal, the third ship under Project 15B, successfully slipped into the waters at 12:20 pm, eliciting huge cheers from the huge crowd of staff and officials that had assembled.

In keeping with naval tradition, Reena Lanba, wife of Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and president of Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA), broke a coconut on the ship's bow to launch the ship.

"The synergic partnership of MDL, Indian Navy, DRDO, OFB, BEL, other public sector enterprises and the private industry is ensuring that force levels are made available to meet India's national strategic objectives," said Admiral Sunil Lanba.

He congratulated the entire team involved in the building of the ship and said the team at the Directorate of Naval Design, by designing state-of-art vessels, was contributing to achieving the Navy's dream of transforming from a "buyers" to a "builders" Navy.

"The Indian Navy stands fully committed and we are extremely proud of the fact that all of our warships and submarines on order today are being constructed within the country," the Admiral Lanba said.

Warships built under Project 15Bravo, with a length of 163 metres and 17.4 metres at the beam and a displacement of 7.300 tonnes, are propelled by four gas turbines to achieve speeds in excess of 30 knots.

Ships under this project can carry and operate two multiple role helicopters. Enhanced stealth features have been achieved through the shaping of hull and use of radar transparent deck fittings, which make these ships difficult to detect, a Navy statement said.

The first ship of Project 15B, a guided missile destroyer christened INS Visakhapatnam, was launched on April 20, 2015.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.