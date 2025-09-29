Indian Navy Conducts Wide-Ranging Activities During Port Call In Kenya

The Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS), engaged in a spirited yoga session, held a band performance along with the Kenya Navy, among several other activities it conducted during the port call, the Navy spokesperson shared on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson said, "1TS in Kenya- Activities during the port call included a spirited #yoga session, comprehensive briefing on fire fighting and damage control drills. The combined band performance by the #IndianNavy and #KenyaNavy won the heart of audience with enthralling rendition of vibrant tunes."

In another post on X it shared how senior officers of the 1TS held dicussions and hosted a deck reception onboard INS Shardul, further strengthening the maritime cooperation between India and Kenya.

"Senior Officer #1TS and COs of visiting ships called on Major Gen Paul Owuor Otieno, Cdr #KenyaNavy and held discussions on topics of mutual interest. A deck reception was hosted onboard #INSShardul, bolstering deep-rooted historical linkages and maritime cooperation b/n the two nations."

India and Kenya are maritime neighbours. The contemporary ties between India and Kenya have now evolved into a robust and multi-faceted partnership, marked by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment as well as extensive people-to-people contacts.

The ships of the Indian Navy's First Training Squadron (1TS) - INS Tir, INS Sujata, INS Shardul and ICGS Sarathi - made a port call at Mombasa, Kenya on September 25.

The ships are currently on a long-range training deployment to the Southwest Indian Ocean Region, having earlier visited the Seychelles, Mauritius, Reunion, and Mozambique.

The visit of 1TS aims to strengthen further the maritime partnership and collaborative efforts between the two navies, emphasising the spirit of MAHASAGAR - Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.

