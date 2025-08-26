Indian Navy Commissions 2 Nilgiri-Class Frigates In A Big Boost To Naval Power

The Navy on Tuesday commissioned two new Nilgiri-class stealth frigates - INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri - in a ceremony presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The two 'made-in-India' warships are a part of the Project 17 Alpha (P-17A).

The lead vessel, INS Nilgiri, was commissioned earlier this year. The Himgiri and Udaygiri are largely homegrown - with over 75 per cent indigenous content - and represent a big boost to the government's 'aatmanirbharta', or self-reliance, push in defence manufacturing and capabilities.

This is the first time two major warships from two prestigious shipyards are being commissioned at the same time; Himgiri was built Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata and Udagiri by Mumbai's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Sources told NDTV this dual commissioning shows India's growing shipbuilding prowess and synergy between premier defence shipyards.

With this, India now also has a three-frigate squadron demonstrating the country's industrial-technological capability and regional power balance by indigenous capability.

A statement said Udaygiri and Himgiri contain big improvements in design, stealth, weapon and sensor systems, and are capable of executing a full spectrum of maritime missions. Their commissioning augments the Navy's combat readiness, the official statement said.

Udaygiri also holds the distinction of being the fastest ship in this class to be delivered post-launch, a result of the modular construction methodology adopted by Indian shipyards.

Both were designed by the Navy's Warship Design Bureau; in fact, Udaygiri is the 100th ship to be designed by the WDB. And they have been named for predecessors that served the nation with distinction for over 30 years before being recently decommissioned..

Post-commissioning, the two frigates will join the Eastern Fleet, strengthening India's ability to safeguard its maritime interests across the Indian Ocean Region.

The two ships represent a generational leap over earlier designs.

Displacing about 6,700 tons each, the P-17A frigates are roughly five per cent larger than the earlier Shivalik-class frigates but incorporate a sleeker form and a reduced radar cross-section.

They are powered by diesel engines and gas turbines that drive controllable-pitch propellers and are managed through an integrated management interface.

And they carry a range of weapons, including supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, medium-range surface-to-air missiles, a 76 mm MR Gun, and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm close-in weapon systems, as well as anti-submarine/underwater weapon systems.