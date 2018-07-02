Tejas Commences Operations From Kerala's Sulur Air Force Station

Tejas has a digital computer-based attack system with autopilot mode. It can fire Air to Air Missiles.

Indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas of No 45 Squadron 'The Flying Daggers' formally commenced operations from the Air Force Station at Sulur near Coimbatore under Group Captain S Dhankhar today.

The Southern Air Command base at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala has been entrusted with the responsibility of integrating the fighter in Air Force's Concept of Operations.

Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (Southern Air Command) RKS Bhadauria formally took part in the inaugural ceremony, an official release said.

Tejas is the first advanced Fly-by-wire fighter aircraft designed, developed and manufactured in India by Bengaluru headquartered HAL. It is equipped with a satellite-aided Inertial Navigation System.

The aircraft has a digital computer-based attack system and autopilot mode. It can fire Air to Air Missiles, carry bombs and Precision Guided ammunition.

The 'No 45 Squadron' has been involved in training aircrew and would now undertake operations and maintenance of the aircraft under Group Captain S Dhankhar.

With the deployment of Tejas, the 'Flying Daggers' would take up wartime role towards safeguarding national skies, the release said.

Air Marshal R K S Bhadauria congratulated the personnel and lauded the efforts put in by the operations, maintenance and administration branches of the Air Force Station Sulur, it said.