Indian Allegedy Beaten By Pak National In Saudi, Mother Seeks Centre's Help

Woman alleged that her son was beaten by a Pakistani national on July 15. (Representational)

The mother of an Indian national hospitalised in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah has sought help from the centre in bringing her son back to the country.

Khatija Begum, the mother of Shaik Sadiq, alleged that her son was beaten by a Pakistani national on July 15 and is currently on ventilator support at a Jeddah hospital.

"I am from Hyderabad and my son Shaik Sadiq has been working in a warehouse in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia since last three years as a labourer. On July 15th, he was attacked by a Pakistani national and admitted in King Fahad General Hospital, Jeddah for treatment," Khatija Begum told ANI.

"Sadiq's kafeel (sponsor) and his company Managers said that his condition is very serious, he was on ventilator support for 23 days, since past 10 days he is not in touch with us, we do not know how my son is right now," she added.

She requested Indian Embassy in Riyadh and Indian Consulate in Jeddah to "personally visit the hospital and let us know the actual position of my son."