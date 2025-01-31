Advertisement
India, US Working On 26/11 Convict Tahawwur Rana's Extradition

On January 21, the US supreme court rejected Tahawwur Rana's review petition paving way for his extradition to India.

India, US Working On 26/11 Convict Tahawwur Rana's Extradition
Tahawwur Rana is accused in Mumbai terror attacks. (File)
New Delhi:

India on Friday said it is working with American authorities for early extradition of Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana.

On January 21, the US supreme court rejected Tahawwur Rana's review petition paving way for his extradition to India.

"We are now working with the US side on procedural issues for early extradition to India of the accused in the Mumbai terror attack," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

