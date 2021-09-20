India To Resume Export Of Surplus Covid Vaccines, Donations Next Month

India had stopped the export of vaccines in August this year.

India will resume the export and donations of surplus vaccines from next month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Monday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the US where the issue was likely to be raised by President Joe Biden.

India, the world's biggest maker of vaccines overall, stopped vaccine exports in April to focus on inoculating its own population as infections exploded.

The government wants to vaccinate all of its 94.4 crore adults by December and has so far given at least one dose to 61 per cent of them.

The resumption of exports deliberations come ahead of PM Modi's visit to Washington starting Tuesday where vaccines are likely to be discussed at a summit of the leaders of the Quad countries - the United States, India, Japan and Australia.

The renewed export drive, known as 'Vaccine Maitri' will prioritise neighbouring countries first, Mr Mandaviya said, adding that that since April, the country's monthly vaccine output has since more than doubled and is set to quadruple to over 300 million doses next month

"Neighbouring (countries) first," he told reporters, adding only excess supplies would be exported.

India donated or sold 6.6 crore doses to nearly 100 countries before the export halt.