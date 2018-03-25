India To Have New Database On Narcotics Crimes, Criminals: Rajnath Singh

The minister, while delivering his valedictory address at the conclusion of the two-day 'drug law enforcement' conference, said his ministry has sanctioned the required funds to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
"Narcotics Control Bureau has been provided funds for developing a new software - seizure information management system (SIMS) - which will create a complete online database of drug offences and offenders.
"All enforcement agencies including state police departments, up to the district level, will have access to the database," Mr Singh said.
Comments
The NCB is the national agency for undertaking anti-narcotics measures and enforcement action and it coordinates with multiple police and government agencies to render this task.