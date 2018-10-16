India To Be Worst Hit If Global Trade Falls, Says Union Minister

Rising oil prices have raised concerns among nations it would hurt global trade

India will be the worst sufferer if international trade declines, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Tuesday, as the US raised the tempo on tariff war and embarked on protectionism.

"India is the worst sufferer if the world trade does not grow because we have a huge stake, our share in global trade is increasing," Mr Prabhu said at an industry-body event in New Delhi. "We are at a stage where more global growth will come from more production within the country," he said.

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy before 2035, the minister said at the 98th Annual Session of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India or Assocham.

"I have set up some top thinkers to navigate India out of these new emerging trends and how we become winners despite these challenges," he said. He said India's integration with international trade was critical if it were to grow at a faster rate.

"We have to ensure that India continues to be on the forefront of growth, not only to help our people but also to contribute to global growth. So, one country growing also helps other countries as a co-beneficiary," he said.

Mr Prabhu, who is also the Union Civil Aviation Minister, said the government was preparing a roadmap to promote manufacturing of aeroplanes in India. India would require at least 1,000 aeroplanes, as the aviation sector expands. The government is readying a plan to manufacture aircraft locally, he added.

Further, the government's twin plan of promoting indigenous manufacturing of aeroplanes and construction of 100 airports in 15 years at an estimated cost of $65 billion would drive the aviation sector's growth, he said.

Speaking at the same event, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said that there was a need to promote corporate ethics. "Ethical behaviour has to be promoted by individuals as well as organisations by adopting zero-tolerance towards corruption, bribery and frauds," Mr Naidu said.