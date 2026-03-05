'No Better Alternative Than Us': US Official On India's Russian Oil Purchase

United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Thursday nudged India to look towards American energy supplies, saying there is no "better alternative" than the US. Responding to a question on India's purchases of Russian oil, Landau said: "I hope you are looking for alternate sources... You can't have a better alternative than the USA."

Landau was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue organised by the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, where he addressed a session titled "Power, Purpose, and Partnerships: American Foreign Policy in a New Era."

#WATCH | Delhi | Addressing the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau says, "I think one of the things that is undeniable is that this century is going to be, in many ways, a century in which we expect to see the rise of India. And it's in our… pic.twitter.com/cU4dwjsldG — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

The remarks come at a time when India's energy sourcing is under renewed pressure due to the ongoing Iran war, which has raised fears of supply disruptions in the region. According to a Reuters report citing industry sources, Russia is prepared to divert crude shipments to India to offset potential disruptions from the Middle East. Nearly 9.5 million barrels of Russian crude are currently on vessels near Indian waters and could reach refineries within weeks.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine War in 2022, India has sharply increased purchases of discounted Russian crude, becoming one of Moscow's largest buyers. Western officials have repeatedly criticised the trade, arguing that it helps fund Russia's war effort.

Notably, India remains vulnerable to supply shocks. Roughly 40% of its crude imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints. With the route under pressure due to the conflict, Indian refiners have already begun scouting for alternative supplies if disruptions persist beyond the next 10-15 days.

This comes just a month after New Delhi and Washington signed a trade deal aimed at expanding economic cooperation. Following the announcement of the deal, the White House had said tariffs on India could be raised again if New Delhi resumed purchases of Russian oil. However, India never officially confirmed that it would stop buying Russian crude.

Meanwhile, Russia has also signalled it may leverage the situation in global energy markets. President Vladimir Putin said Moscow could halt gas supplies to Europe amid surging energy prices triggered by the crisis.

'America First Doesn't Mean America Alone'

In his address, Landau defended Washington's "America First" approach to foreign policy under President Donald Trump, arguing that it is not an isolationist doctrine. "America First doesn't mean America alone," he said. "It's not an isolationist policy. We expect other countries to pursue their interests."

"Our foreign policy is focused on advancing US interests. We are not a charity," he added. Referring to the political leadership in both countries, he said: "Trump, as he will make America great again, he will expect Modi to make India great again."

Delhi: At the Raisina Dialogue 2026, Christopher Landau, Deputy Secretary of the United States, says, "Instead of coming up with or really having an important national or international debate about what the purpose of U.S. foreign policy was post-Cold War, we just kind of let it… pic.twitter.com/eFM3HYwm7W — IANS (@ians_india) March 5, 2026

Landau also said the US wants to strengthen partnerships rather than retreat from global engagement. "We are open to cooperation. We want to make America stronger again."

Landau described the current phase as a pivotal moment in relations between the two countries. "This century is going to see the rise of India," he said. "It's in our interest... It's important to be partners in India's interest."

He also said Washington is closely watching India's economic trajectory and views the relationship as strategically important. "It has incredible economic resources. There is a reason I am here today to highlight India's importance."

On bilateral trade negotiations, he added: "We are excited about the trade deal. It's almost at the finishing line now... We are very much excited about focusing on India on economic opportunities."

At the same time, Landau cautioned that the US does not want to repeat past strategic miscalculations. "We are not going to make the same mistake with India which we made with China 20 years ago."

Landau On Middle East Conflict

Addressing the escalating tensions in the Middle East, Landau said Washington's objective is to ensure that the region does not threaten global stability.

He also reiterated Washington's position on Iran's nuclear ambitions. "We tried hard to explain our RED LINE to Iran, which is no development of a Nuclear Weapon... Could you imagine what a threat to the world it would have been if Iran was able to blackmail the world with a nuclear device... We tried hard to talk sense to Iran. But we concluded that it was not going to work."

He added that the political future of Iran will ultimately be determined by its own citizens. "Ultimately, the Iranian people will have to decide who their leadership is going to be."