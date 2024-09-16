'Look At Own Record': India On Iran Supreme Leader's 'Minorities' Comment

India has said Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments on Indian Muslims are "unacceptable". Posting on X on the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammed,

Khamenei had clubbed Indian Muslims with those in Gaza, talking about the sufferings in Myanmar, Gaza or India.

"We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran," the foreign ministry has said in a statement.

"These are misinformed and unacceptable. Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others," New Delhi has added.

"We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place," the Iranian leader had said in his post on X.

"The enemies of Islam have always tried to make us indifferent with regard to our shared identity as an Islamic Ummah," he added.