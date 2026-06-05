India Says Held "Positive, Constructive" Negotiations With US For Trade Deal

India on Friday said it and the US held "positive and constructive" conversations in finalising a bilateral trade agreement.

In February, the two sides released a joint statement about agreeing on a framework for an interim trade deal for reciprocal and mutually-beneficial trade. Since then, both sides are holding negotiations to firm it up.

A delegation from the the US Trade Representative (USTR) visited India from June 1 to 4 to advance discussions on the trade agreement.

"The conversations have been positive and constructive. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to taking this interim trade and bilateral trade agreement forward," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing while referring to a statement by the commerce ministry.

The commerce ministry said the two sides held constructive and positive discussions across a wide range of issues covering trade in goods, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, economic security alignment and other areas of mutual interest.

The US team was led by its chief negotiator Brendan Lynch. India's chief negotiator is Darpan Jain, who is an additional secretary in the Department of Commerce.

Last week, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said only one per cent of issues remain in finalising the trade deal between the two sides.

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