India has strongly condemned the Houthi attack on a tower in Saudi Arabia's Financial District in Riyadh, which left 11 people injured, including two Indian nationals, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

The Ministry called for an immediate cessation of attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, while reaffirming India's solidarity with the Kingdom amid escalating regional tensions.

In an official statement, the MEA said, "We strongly condemn the attack on one of the towers of the financial district in Riyadh on November 24 as well as the continued attacks targeting civilian, economic and energy infrastructure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Confirming that two Indian nationals were among those injured, the Ministry said the Indian Embassy in Riyadh was extending all possible assistance to the victims and their families.

"Two Indians are among those injured in the attack on Riyadh financial district. The Embassy of India in Riyadh is providing all possible assistance to the injured and their families," the statement added.

The MEA further said such attacks endangered civilian lives, violated Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and undermined regional security and stability.

"These attacks seriously endanger civilian lives, violate the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia, and undermine regional security and stability. We call for immediate cessation of such attacks," it said.

Reaffirming India's support for Riyadh, the Ministry said, "We also reiterate our firm solidarity with the people and Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and reaffirm our unwavering support to the Kingdom in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the security and safety of its citizens and residents. We earnestly hope that peace and normalcy will return to the region at the earliest."

The condemnation comes after Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Civil Defence confirmed that 11 people were injured when one of the towers of the Financial Centre in Riyadh was targeted in what it described as a terrorist attack carried out by Yemen's Houthi militia.

According to the Saudi Civil Defence, those injured included two Saudi nationals, two Indians, three Nepalese nationals and four Egyptian nationals.

In a statement on X, the authority said emergency response teams immediately reached the location and implemented the necessary procedures to protect lives and property.

The official spokesperson of the Saudi-led coalition also confirmed that a Financial Centre tower had been targeted, describing the incident as a "cowardly terrorist attack". The spokesperson said relevant authorities were conducting an on-site investigation.

The incident comes amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Houthi authorities following allegations of Saudi-led coalition airstrikes on telecommunications infrastructure in Yemen's Al-Hudaydah Governorate.

In a statement posted on Telegram on Monday, Yemen's Houthi-controlled Ministry of Communications and Information Technology alleged that coalition aircraft targeted telecommunications buildings, workers' accommodation and a mosque in the governorate.

The ministry claimed that 17 workers were killed and 11 others injured in the strikes, according to an initial toll. It further alleged that several telecommunications facilities were destroyed, disrupting internet and communication services across multiple districts.

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