Two Indians and three Nepalese nationals were among 11 people injured on Tuesday when Yemen's Houthi militia targeted a tower in the financial district of Saudi Arabia's capital, authorities said.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said 11 people were injured after the tower in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District came under what it described as a "terrorist attack" by Houthi militia.

Those injured included two Saudi citizens, two Indian nationals, three Nepalese and four Egyptians, it said.

It added that competent authorities immediately responded to the incident, implemented all approved procedures and measures for handling such situations, and took the necessary measures to protect lives and property.

The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia also confirmed that two Indian nationals sustained injuries in the attack.

In a post on X, it said further details are being ascertained and all possible assistance will be extended to the injured persons and their families.

Earlier, Saudi-led Coalition Spokesperson Major General Turki Al Malki said a tower had been targeted in the financial district and that competent authorities were responding at the site.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy also asked Indian nationals residing in the Gulf country to abide by local rules and regulations.

The Houthis have in the past claimed responsibility for attacks on Riyadh.

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