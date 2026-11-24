The tallest skyscraper in the Saudi capital was hit Tuesday by an unspecified projectile, three witnesses told AFP, the second time in less than a week the building in Riyadh's business district has been struck.

Three separate witnesses said a strike targeted the skyscraper, which houses the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) -- the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.

A fourth witness told AFP a vehicle fitted with a speaker had warned pedestrians in the area to take cover.

There was no official comment from Saudi officials or a warning sent to phones about any threats to the capital, which are often issued.

Last week, Saudi officials said an attack on a tower in Riyadh's financial district damaged several floors and two adjacent buildings but caused no casualties. Although authorities did not identify the building, photos released by the civil defence agency appeared to show shattered glass and other exterior damage to the PIF tower.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for last week's attack, but they did not claim any fresh attacks on Tuesday.

Standing 385 metres high, the PIF tower dominates Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District, which acts as a showcase for Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions.

With imposing skyscrapers, luxury shops and green spaces, the district also hosts the headquarters of the Saudi stock exchange along with multinationals such as Goldman Sachs.

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, striking targets including airports, energy infrastructure, military sites and Riyadh's financial district.

In October, a deadly attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed 14 people and injured hundreds, forcing the suspension of flights for two weeks.

In response, a Saudi-led military coalition has been striking Houthi targets in Yemen.

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