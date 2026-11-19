A skyscraper in Riyadh housing the headquarters of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund was damaged on Thursday, witnesses told AFP, as the kingdom reported new attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

Saudi Arabia has been battling a surge in attacks since fighting reignited in neighbouring Yemen's civil war, where Riyadh backs the internationally recognised government against the Houthis.

In the early hours of Thursday, AFP journalists in the Saudi capital reported a powerful blast was heard.

Around the same time, civil defence authorities issued a warning for "potential danger" but said minutes later that the danger had passed.

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting the Houthis said it had "addressed a missile threat launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh".

"Initial assessment indicates the impact of debris, with material damage currently being surveyed," said coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki.

Witnesses later told AFP that Riyadh's Public Investment Fund Tower, which at 80 storeys is the tallest in the city, had been damaged.

"The facade is damaged across several floors, with windows blown out," said one person who requested anonymity.

"The damage also affected some of the buildings surrounding PIF tower, causing the glass facades on some to shatter. Some of the buildings are residential," the witness added.

Two other witnesses confirmed the damage to the tower, which AFP was unable to visit.

Since early September, most employees in the building had been working remotely, they told AFP.

Standing 385 metres high, the PIF tower dominates Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District, which acts as a showcase for Saudi Arabia's economic ambitions.

With imposing skyscrapers, luxury shops and green spaces, the district also hosts the headquarters of the Saudi stock exchange along with multinationals such as Goldman Sachs.

Chaired by Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the PIF sovereign wealth fund is one of the largest in the world with more than $900 billion in assets under management.

It is also one of the main instruments for diversifying the kingdom's economy away from oil, plans which have been threatened by the latest fighting.

Deadly airport attack

Malki also said Thursday that the coalition had intercepted five ballistic missiles launched towards Saudi Arabia's southern region, which borders Yemen.

The Iran-backed Houthis have stepped up their attacks against Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, striking targets including airports, energy infrastructure, military sites and Riyadh's financial district.

In October, a deadly attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed 14 people and injured hundreds, forcing the suspension of flights for two weeks.

In response, the Saudi coalition has been striking Houthi targets in areas of Yemen held by the group.

On Thursday, Houthi media outlets reported that Saudi Arabia had launched another attack on Yemen's capital Sanaa.

The Almasirah television channel said Saudi forces have "once again targeted the shoe and textile factory of the Alyateem Development Foundation".

The Saudi coalition said it had "destroyed a ballistic missile launch platform in Dhamar", a city about 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Sanaa that was used by the Houthis to strike Riyadh.

Crown prince meeting

The long-running civil war in Yemen, one of the world's poorest countries, fell dormant in 2022 after a ceasefire was implemented, but reignited in recent months.

The Houthis are now nearing Aden, the internationally recognised government's interim capital, having made sweeping territorial gains since the war resumed.

More than 1,600 people have been killed in the latest round of fighting and more than 300,000 displaced, according to the United Nations.

On Thursday, the Saudi crown prince met with US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Riyadh, according to state news agency SPA.

The two sides "reviewed bilateral relations, particularly in the military fields, and discussed regional developments", the media outlet said.

On Wednesday, another powerful explosion rattled homes in Riyadh, with residents saying no mobile phone alerts were issued beforehand, as is usually the case.

"The explosion was extremely loud," said one resident in the north of the city. "Hearing a blast without receiving a warning is very frightening."

The coalition said it had intercepted two drones launched by the Houthis in the Riyadh and southern regions.

The military spokesman for the Houthis, Yahya Saree, said in a post on X that the group had targeted Riyadh's international airport and the capital's financial district with cruise missiles.

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