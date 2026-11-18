A powerful explosion was heard in Riyadh on Wednesday, AFP journalists and residents reported, following weeks of attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

Residents told AFP there were no warnings sent to phones before the blast, which one person in the north of the capital described as "extremely loud".

An AFP journalist said doors throughout her home swung open and the lights briefly went out.

"Hearing a blast without receiving a warning is very frightening," one resident in northern Riyadh said.

The location of the explosion was not immediately clear, but residents told AFP they saw smoke near Riyadh's airport in the northeast of the city.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have launched strikes on a range of Saudi targets including airports, energy infrastructure, military sites and Riyadh's financial district.

In October, a deadly attack targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 14 people and injured hundreds, forcing the suspension of flights for two weeks.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had intercepted a cruise missile launched by the group towards the Riyadh area.

The coalition, which backs neighbouring Yemen's internationally recognised government in its war with the Houthis, has battled a surge in attacks since hostilities reignited in July.

The long-running civil war in Yemen, one of the world's poorest countries, had been dormant after a ceasefire was implemented in 2022, but the war sprang back to life in the summer.

The Houthis are now nearing Aden, the government's interim capital, having made sweeping territorial gains in recent weeks.

Since the summer, more than 1,600 people have been killed and over 300,000 displaced by the fighting, according to the United Nations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)