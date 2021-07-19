India, France Navies Conduct Defence Exercise In Bay Of Biscay

An official said the India-France naval exercise was mutually beneficial.

Indian warship INS Tabar was part of a two-day exercise with French frigate FNS Aquitaine and four Rafale fighter aircraft of the French Navy in the Bay of Biscay last week, officials said on Monday.

A wide range of operations including anti-submarine and air defence drills, replenishment at sea and firing were exercised by the ships, they said.

"INS Tabar, on completion of the port visit to Brest, France undertook maritime partnership exercise with FNS Aquitaine, a French naval Frigate in the Bay of Biscay on July 15 and 16," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.

"A twin-engine helicopter (NH 90) from FNS Aquitaine and four Rafale fighter aircraft from French Navy also participated in the exercise," he said.

The official said the exercise was mutually beneficial in enhancing interoperability and consolidating combined operations against maritime threats.

India and France have been exploring ways to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, including under a trilateral mechanism with Australia to address emerging challenges in the maritime and space domains.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)