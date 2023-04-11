'Bridges of Friendship': India-Sri Lanka Conduct Bilateral Naval Exercise

Sea Phase ended with customary steam past with the ships bidding farewell to each other

Indian Navy Ships INS Kiltan and INS Savitri participated in multifaceted maritime operations with Sri Lanka Navy Ships SLNS Samudura and SLNS Vijayabahu from April 6 to April 8 as part of the SLINEX Sea Phase.

Highlights of the operations included tactical manoeuvres, helicopter operations, Maritime Interdiction Ops, Joint Special Forces operations, gunnery firing exercises, and a Search and Rescue exercise.

The successful completion of SLINEX-23 further reinforced the deep engagement and strong ties between the two navies.

On April 5, Sri Lanka's State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon and India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay visited Indian Navy ships amid the ongoing maritime bilateral exercise SLINEX 2023.

During the visit, Mr Tennakoon and Mr Baglay were briefed about the indigenous capabilities of the Indian ships.

The 10th edition of India-Sri Lanka bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-23 is ongoing in Sri Lanka.

High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted, "Bridges of Friendship!!! SLINEX 2023: Day 3. High Commissioner and Hon'ble Minister @PremiTennakoon visited @indiannavy ships yesterday. They were briefed about the indigenous capabilities of these ships."

Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy organized a Yoga session at Galle Face. A cultural performance was organized at Viharmahadevi Park. The Indian Crew paid their respect at Sudarshanaramaya Temple, Pannipitiya on the auspicious Poya Day and gave donations for Temples and Schools in Sri Lanka.

High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted, "@indiannavy and @srilanka_navy organized a Yoga Session at Galle Face and Cultural Performance at Viharmahadevi Park. The ships were specially open for School Children."

In another tweet, the High Commission of India in Colombo wrote, "The Indian crew paid their respects at Sri Sudarshanaramaya Temple, Pannipitiya on the auspicious Poya Day, and gave donations for Temples and Schools in #SriLanka on behalf of @indiannavy."

The Indian Ministry of Defence in a press release said, "SLINEX aims at enhancing interoperability, improving mutual understanding and exchanging best practices while jointly undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations."

It further said, "Professional, cultural and sporting events, as also social exchanges are planned during the harbour phase to further bolster the bonds of friendship and camaraderie between both the navies."

