Indian Navy Commissions Anti-Submarine Warfare Vessel In Visakhapatnam

The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned 'Androth', the second Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, during a ceremonial event at the Naval Dockyard here.

According to the Navy, the induction of Androth will enhance its overall Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities, particularly for operations in coastal and shallow waters.

The event was presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), in the presence of senior naval officers and shipyard representatives.

“The commissioning of Androth marks another major step in the Navy's ongoing efforts toward indigenisation and capability enhancement,” said an official press release from the ENC.

Indigenously built by Kolkata-based Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), the vessel embodies India's growing shipbuilding prowess with over 80 per cent locally sourced components.

