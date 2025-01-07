India Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Life In Tibet's Earthquake

India on Tuesday expressed condolences on the deaths and destruction caused by a devastating earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

At least 126 people were killed and dozens wounded in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Tibet.

Interestingly, India's message of condolences did not mention China.

"Government and people of India express condolences on the tragic loss of life and property caused by the devastating earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," he said without mentioning China.

Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong or political head of Tibet's Dharamshala-based government-in-exile also offered prayers to all those affected by the earthquake.

"The Central Tibetan Administration deeply mourns the devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the Dingri region and surrounding areas in Tibet this morning," Tsering said on 'X'.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), along with Tibetans around the world, extends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy, he said.

"We continue to monitor the situation inside Tibet. Keeping the victims in our thoughts and prayers, the CTA and Tibetans in and around Dharamshala will hold a prayer service tomorrow at Tsuglagkhang," Tsering said.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama lives in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

After a failed anti-Chinese uprising in 1959, the 14th Dalai Lama fled Tibet and came to India where he set up the government-in-exile.

China has in the past accused the Dalai Lama of indulging in "separatist" activities and trying to split Tibet and considers him as a "divisive" figure.

However, the Tibetan spiritual leader has insisted that he is not seeking independence but "genuine autonomy for all Tibetans living in the three traditional provinces of Tibet" under the "Middle-way approach".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)